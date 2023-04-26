Philadelphia police officers join forces with two local high schools to host job fair for teens

Two Philadelphia high schools and officers with the 3rd District joined forces Wednesday night to host a job fair for young people in the city looking to stay busy and safe this summer.

As Philadelphia fights an uphill battle against violence, especially gun violence involving children and teens, parents in the city have cried out for help and sought opportunities for their kids stay off the streets. Now, teens have a way to do that, and get paid, too, thanks to South Philadelphia High School, Mastery Charter High School, and Philadelphia police officers.

Families from all over the city gathered at the courtyard at South Philadelphia High School to get assistance with applying to jobs and obtaining working papers. Young people entering the job field were even able to get headshots taken and were offered free resources to make the application and interview processes easier.

Communications Relations Officer Juan Delgado says he wanted to help prepare teens for not just jobs, but also college and potential careers.

"Help them with their resumes, trying to get them involved in technology. If they're looking to go to college, we're helping them get their college information out there and making sure they're they able to find something," said Officer Delgado.

Katrina and Hassan Ford brought along their teen boys, Jordan, Justin, and Jayden with hopes that they could find summer employment. For the Fords, summer jobs are necessary in order to keep their boys doing something positive while also plumping up their bank accounts.

"They need to be off the streets, and somewhere they can make some money and get some work experience," said Hassan Ford.

Without the job fair, kids like Jayden would not have been able to get a jump start on scoping out available jobs. Jayden says he was also able to get his work permits, which for some people can be a long process. But, because Jayden joined his parents and siblings at the job fair, he was able to not only get his papers, but also signup for some jobs.

"First I went in to get my work permit, and then I just signed up for a couple jobs," said Jayden. "Then, I went over there to Old Navy and I went to go over there, so I can go swim and be a lifeguard."

Audrey Nock, of South Philadelphia High School, was delighted to see so many young people come out to take charge of their future.

"Violence in the city of Philadelphia is something that is on everyone's mind and for these young people to have the opportunity to work this summer it keeps them busy and engaged," said Nock.

Teens were able to leave the fair with temporary work permits and some were even able to get a glimpse of what it's like to work some physically demanding jobs..

Employees of PECO sat at their table, alongside many other employers, to show teens what kind of gear they would be expected to wear if they took on a job at PECO.

"Rubber sleeves. That's something you would wear when you're up on the pole," said one man who was tabling for the electric company.

South Philadelphia High School holds the job fair every year so families from all over the city have a one-stop-shop to get all the resources they need to keep their kids safe, happy, and healthy-- something that goes beyond just a paycheck.