'He was selfless': 16-year-old Kensington boy dies from cancer within 24 hours of diagnosis

A Kensington family's life changed in an instant after their seemingly-healthy son died just 24 hours after being rushed to the hospital. The family says he was battling cancer, but they had no idea.

16-year-old Kyle Limper was healthy and happy, playing sports and excelling in school, until his family says leukemia claimed his life.

Kyle had a perfect attendance at Penn Treaty High School and dreamed of working for a CSI unit someday. After recently playing a basketball game, Kyle told his parents that his back hurt. When the pain didn't go away, Kyle's parents took him to an Urgent Care only to soon find themselves at Jefferson Hospital.

"They told me in a couple of days, if he doesn’t get better, to bring him back. Well, in a couple of days he couldn’t even stand up. He couldn’t even get out of bed and I had to help him up and stand him up, then he fell right back down on the bed," said Kyle's dad, Ken Limper.

After not improving, an ambulance rushed Kyle to St. Christopher's Hospital where doctors discovered that Kyle's organs were shutting down due to leukemia.

"It was just like it was just a nightmare," said Ken. "It was just like every time we came back into the room, it was just getting worse and getting worse."

And after a grueling 24 hours at St. Christopher's, Kyle had died.

"I wouldn’t wish this feeling or the situation on anyone. It's indescribable," said Kyle's mom, Jodi Taffe. I can't, I can’t even put into words how I’m feeling."

Jodi just beat cancer herself and her long battle put a strain on the family. A GoFundMe was created to help Kyle's family pay for the funeral and now, as they prepare to lay their boy to rest, they have one simple message.

"Just live good for him, you know. That's all he wanted was to have everybody have a good life. That's what he was striving to do," said Ken.

The family says they are expecting hundreds of people to turn out for Kyle's funeral tomorrow. A viewing and services will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Mckellvar Funeral Home, right down the street from Penn Treaty High School.

Anyone that would like to donate to the GoFundMe, click here.