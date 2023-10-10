Philadelphia police roundup over 1000 traffic cones used to save parking spots, challenges another district

Philadelphians can slowly say goodbye to using those big orange traffic cones to save a parking spot.

Police have come up with a friendly competition to curb the illegal practice where an individual uses a traffic cone or other objects to save parking spots.

The 24th police district say they have already confiscated more than 1000 traffic cones and they are now challenging the 15th district to beat their round up number.

Many Philly residents were shocked to see just how many cones the district had collected so far.

Other Philadelphians who spoke to FOX 29, expressed their gratitude to the police for picking up the "savsies" cones. They also expressed their fear of moving them in the moment due to not knowing how the person who originally placed the cone would react.