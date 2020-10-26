Philadelphia police search for 2 missing men

article

Philadelphia police are searching for two missing cousins last seen in early October.

On Wednesday, Oct. 7, Jerome Lawrence, 29, was dropped off at the intersection of 5th and Lehigh Avenue to take a SEPTA bus to the 5400 block of N. 5th Street to meet a man about a debt.

According to police, Lawrence's cousin Sindell Oliver, 46, met him in the area confront the man.

Text messages sent to Lawrence's girlfriend indicate that he did arrive at that location.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lawrence and Oliver is encouraged to contact Special Victims at 215-686-3264 or call 911

___

