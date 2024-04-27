Shooting inside deli leaves man critically injured in East Germantown: officials

article

A deli was the scene of violence as a man was critically injured after another man took aim and shot him.

The shooting happened inside a deli on the 2000 block of Church Lane, in Philly’s East Germantown section, around 9:30 Friday night, according to authorities.

A 39-year-old man was shot once in his abdomen by a male suspect who walked into the deli and fired a single shot.

The victim was rushed to Einstein Medical Center by police, where he is listed in critical condition.

The suspect is of an unknown age, but police describe him as having a thin build. He was seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a black mask and black pants.

An active investigation is underway. Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.