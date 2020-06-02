Philadelphia police search for group seen on video ransacking, looting pharmacy in Center City

Philadelphia police are looking for any information to help identify the individuals seen on video ransacking and looting a pharmacy in Center City.

It happned on the 1700 block of Market Street around 8 p.m. Saturday.

According to police, an unknown white male was seen smashing the glass door of the pharmacy and gave a group of males and females access inside. Some of the various items that were stolen included prescription drugs and $40,000 in cash, police said.

If you have any information, please contact the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093/3094.

