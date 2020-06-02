Philadelphia police search for group seen on video ransacking, looting pharmacy in Center City
PHILADELPHIA,PA - Philadelphia police are looking for any information to help identify the individuals seen on video ransacking and looting a pharmacy in Center City.
It happned on the 1700 block of Market Street around 8 p.m. Saturday.
According to police, an unknown white male was seen smashing the glass door of the pharmacy and gave a group of males and females access inside. Some of the various items that were stolen included prescription drugs and $40,000 in cash, police said.
If you have any information, please contact the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093/3094.
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP