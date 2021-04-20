Philadelphia police searching for missing 73-year-old woman

article

The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a missing endangered person.

Eva Green, 73, was last seen at 10:00 p.m., on Saturday, April 18th, on the 2000 block of W. Arch St.

She is 5’10", 140 lbs., thin build, fair complexion, hazel eyes, gray hair, and uses a walker.

Green was last seen wearing a cream sweater, black and gray plaid pants, and carrying a blue straw pocketbook.

Anyone with any information on Eva’s whereabouts is asked to please contact Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093 or 911.

___

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter