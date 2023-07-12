Philadelphia police seek assistance locating 3 kids missing from Juniata Park home

article

Philadelphia police are asking for assistance locating three children missing since Tuesday.

The children were last seen at their Juniata Park home, on the 4000 block of Dungan Street, by their mother, authorities said.

Isabela Cubano, 7, is described as 3’4" and weighing about 100 pounds. She has a thin build and straight brown hair with bangs. 11-year-old Damien Cubano is 5’4" and weighs about 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. 15-year-old Alana Cubano is 4’9" and about 140 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

There were no details regarding the clothing the three were wearing.

East Detective police ask anyone with information regarding the children’s whereabouts to contact them at 215-686-3243 or dial 911.