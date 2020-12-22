Philadelphia police seek public's help locating 17-year-old girl

article

The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a 17-year-old girl.

Khaleema Cooper was last seen on Friday, December 4th at approximately 5:30 p.m. on the 500 block of North Wanamaker Street.

He is 5 feet 5 inches, 110 pounds, with a thin build, medium brown complexion, brown eyes and black hair.

She frequents the area of 8th and Cambria Streets.

Anyone with any information on Khaleema's whereabouts is asked to please contact Southwest Detectives Division at 215-686-3183 or 911.