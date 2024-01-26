Philadelphia police shooting: 1 suspect dead, another on the run after officer injured

Philadelphia police are searching for a second suspect after a shooting in Fairhill left an officer injured and another suspect dead.

Alexander Spencer, 28, was pronounced at Temple University Hospital after police say he fired at officers Friday night.

According to Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel, two uniformed officers were on patrol in the area of Mascher and Cambria streets when they entered a store.

Inside, the officers approached a group of males standing in the store and attempted to stop Spencer. Police said a scuffle started and Spencer fired one shot, injuring one officer in the leg. The injured officer’s partner returned fire, striking Spencer, according to police.

Public court records show Spencer had been arrested several times over the years and even as recently as 2023.

On Sunday, police released the name of a second suspect being sought in connection to the shooting.

Jose Quinones-Mendez, 52, is wanted for Violation of the Uniform Firearms Act, Theft, Obstruction of Justice, and Tampering with Evidence.

Police say Quinones-Mendez picked up the suspect's gun and walked out of the store with it. He is considered armed and dangerous.

The injured officer is a 9-year veteran of the force and was listed in stable condition at Temple University Hospital.

The discharging officer is a 5-year veteran who was placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of an internal investigation following the officer-involved shooting.

Mayor Cherelle Parker attended a youth sports rally Saturday and addressed the violent shooting.

"What’s most important to me now is that the officer is stable. I’m pleased that I had a chance to talk with him last night. I met members of his family and they just needed to know that we were there to support him," said Mayor Parker. "We need to make sure that our law enforcement officers have every legal and constitutional tool available that they can employ the use of together, and that’s what I’m interested in advocating for as mayor of this city. I don’t apologize to anybody for doing that. The public health and safety of the citizens of our city – that is my number one priority."

