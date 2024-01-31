Philadelphia police shooting: Suspect accused of fleeing with gun arrested

article

The second man police sought in connection with the officer-involved shooting Friday has been arrested.

Officials said Jose Quinones-Mendez, 42, was taken into custody on the 1300 block of Race Street Wednesday evening.

He will face charges of Violation of the Uniform Firearms Act, Theft, Obstruction of Justice among other charges.

He was sought after he was seen in video picking up the gun allegedly used by Alex Spencer in a shooting Friday night that injured a Philadelphia police officer and killed Spencer.

Officials say two officers were on patrol in one of the most dangerous crime pockets of the city when they stopped for a security check in connection to a shooting near a store Mascher and Cambria streets.

Inside, the officers approached a group of males standing in the store and attempted to stop Spencer. Police said a scuffle started and Spencer fired one shot, injuring one officer in the leg. The injured officer’s partner returned fire, fatally striking Spencer, according to police.

Police say Quinones-Mendez picked up the suspect's gun and walked out of the store with it.

No other details were released.