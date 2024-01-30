Philadelphia police shooting: Newly released video shows moment officer, suspect shot in corner store

(WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised)

Philadelphia police have released new video of a shooting that left an officer injured, one suspect dead and another still on the run days later.

The 5-minute video depicts the entire deadly incident from several viewpoints, from the moment the first officer entered the store to shots being fired, and the second suspect fleeing the scene.

Police say both officers were on patrol in one of the most dangerous crime pockets of the city when they stopped for a security check at a corner store Mascher and Cambria streets Friday night.

Video first shows one officer entering the store after an individual says something to three men standing in the back, including 28-year-old Alexander Spencer in a green jacket, 42-year-old Jose Quinones-Mendez in a red hoodie, and another unidentified man in a black hoodie.

The officer is then seen walking toward the three individuals, where police say he observed a firearm on Spencer, who was wanted for a non-fatal shooting in the area.

The second officer is alerted of the weapon as he enters the store, and a struggle quickly ensues.

Both officers then fall to the ground with Spencer before two gunshots were heard moments later.

Police say one of those shots was fired by Spencer. It struck one of the officers, penetrating his leg four different times as he crouched on the ground.

The other officer then fired his weapon, fatally striking Spencer.

Police say the officers’ guns remain holstered until the suspect opened fire, and that the struck officer's gun failed to fire during the incident.

The video goes on to show the officers holding Spencer down, calling for shots fired as they clear the store.

Quinones-Mendez is then seen taking the suspect’s gun and fleeing the store. He is still wanted by police in connection to the shooting, and a $10,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to this arrest.

Philadelphia police also commented on a different video posted on social media over the weekend that depicts a portion of the incident from the store’s doorway.

Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel warned of "dangerous rumors and untruths" that came from the video, which he says the department is working hard to disprove.

He also said the department is investigating why the officers' body-worn cameras were not activated at the time, and if they should have been.

The name of the struck officer, a nine-year veteran of Philadelphia's police force, is expected to be released by police Tuesday. He was released from the hospital Monday after receiving treatment for gunshot wounds to his leg.

Both officers are currently on administrative leave as the incident remains under investigation, which DA Larry Krasner said could last up to 90 days as his department continues to gather and review all the evidence in collaboration with the Philadelphia Police Department.