Grab $25 tickets for these Live Nations shows in Philadelphia

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  May 2, 2024 11:54am EDT
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - No, we didn't forget a zero. You can see some top artists perform in Philadelphia for just $25!

Live Nation is offering the epic limited-time deal to celebrate its 10th annual Concert Week.

From May 8-14, music and comedy fans can buy $25 tickets for more than 5,000 shows in over 20 countries.

Philadelphia shows

Live Nation has released some of the 2024 participating shows in the Philadelphia area:

Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden

  • Hardy on June 27
  • Willie Nelson’s Fourth of July Picnic on July 4
  • Sam Hunt on July 11
  • Jason Aldean on August 2
  • Parker McCollum on October 12

The Fillmore Philadelphia

  • Charley Crockett on July 19
  • Marcus King on October 12

The Met Philadelphia

  • The Teskey Brothers on June 18
  • Justin Moore on September 28
  • Orville Peck on October 18

Wells Fargo Center

  • Tim McGraw on June 20

The Mann Center

  • Melissa Etheridge on August 22

For a full list of shows, check the Concert Week website starting May 8.

How it works

Visit the Live Nation Concert Week page from May 8-14 to find participating shows.

Once you select a show, look for the ticket type labeled "Concert Week Promotion," add the ticket(s) to your cart, and proceed to checkout.

T-Mobile and Rakuten early access will begin on May 7, while general admission kicks off at 10 a.m. May 8.

The fine print

Concert Week tickets include all fees upfront in the $25 all-in cost.

However, any taxes will be added at checkout as applicable to each city, state and venue.