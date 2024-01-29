Philadelphia police shooting: Video that shows portion of deadly officer-involved shooting being reviewed

Investigators say they are reviewing video that shows a portion of a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened in a Philadelphia corner store on Friday.

The video recorded from a doorway of the business includes an audible gunshot and shows officers struggling on the ground with 28-year-old Alexander Spencer.

Police say on Friday night two officers entered the store on Mascher and Cambria streets and tried to stop Spencer, who was among a group of people inside the store.

A scuffle began between Spencer and the two officers, according to police, during which police allege that Spencer fired a shot that hit an officer in the thigh.

Featured article

The second officer returned fire, fatally striking Spencer, who was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he died.

It's not known at this time what lead police to want to stop Spencer, who, according to court records, has been arrested several times and as recently as 2023.

The injured officer, a 9-year veteran of the Philadelphia police force, was brought to the hospital in stable condition.

His partner who fired the fatal shot was uninjured, and placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, per the department's policy.

Authorities are searching for 52-year-old Jose Quinones-Mendez, who they say picked up Spencer's gun after the shooting and left the corner store.

"We need to make sure that our law enforcement officers have every legal and constitutional tool available that they can employ the use of together, and that’s what I’m interested in advocating for as mayor of this city," Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker said following the shooting.