Philadelphia police tightening security ahead of Biden visit, Made in America festival

Philadelphia is shoring up its security measures ahead of a visit from President Joe Biden who will deliver a prime time speech outside Independence Hall on Thursday.

The White House announced that Biden will make a stop in Philadelphia while he was in Pennsylvania stumping for democratic senate candidate John Fetterman.

Billed as a major address just over two months before the midterm elections, Biden, the White House said, will discuss how the nation's standing in the world and its democracy are at stake.

"He will talk about the progress we have made as a nation to protect our democracy, but how our rights and freedoms are still under attack," the White House said. "And he will make clear who is fighting for those rights, fighting for those freedoms, and fighting for our democracy."

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Biden's visit to Philadelphia will come two days after police said a teenager fired shots into the air on Market Street in Old City, causing tourists and bystanders to scramble in panic.

The shooting, which happened just two blocks away from where Biden will make his address, highlights the city's worsening problem with gun violence. The latest data from the Philadelphia Police Department says over 360 homicides in the city this year, which is currently outpacing a historically bloody 2021.

Local law enforcement is also preparing for a sea of crowds that will converge on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway this weekend for the Made In America festival. It was around the same spot where two officers were non-fatally struck by stray gunfire during Wawa's Welcome America July 4th fireworks show.

City leadership and police believe they're up to the task of a busy next few days. Chief Inspector Michael Cram said Philadelphia police and Live Nation security will work collaboratively.

"Between the police department coverage and the security that live nation provides it’s going to be a great event," Cram said.

The city announced several road closures and parking restrictions that will impact motorists visiting the city over the weekend.