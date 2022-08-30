Police: Man fires shots into air on Market Street in Old City, no injuries reported

Authorities say they are searching for a man who fired several shots into the air along a busy Philadelphia street on Tuesday night.

Officer from the Philadelphia Police Department swarmed the area of 2nd and Market streets just before 7 p.m. for reports of gunshots.

Police believe a man fired shots into the air on the 200 block of Market Street and found several spent shell casings.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made, according to police.

A witness who was visiting Philadelphia from Cleveland told FOX 29 that he and his wife stopped by Campos Deli when the gunshots erupted.

"Everybody started yelling ‘Get down! Get down!’ and then we all started running towards the back and they took us to the basement," he said.

Another person nearby said he counted five gunshots in rapid succession.

Gunfire along on of Philadelphia's most popular spots for dining, nightlife and tourism has left some fearful that the city's rampant violence is only getting worse.

"I believe people are desensitized to the violence and the crime that's occurring in our city and I think it's a shame," Prince Juan Valez said.

Police have not said what prompted the gunfire, some unconfirmed reports suggested that an argument may have happened before the gunfire.