Philadelphia porch pirates make list of worst in the US: Here's where the city ranks

Imagine coming home to find that package you've been waiting for was just swiped from your porch!

And if you live in Philadelphia, it appears the chance of you becoming a victim of porch pirates is even more common.

The "City of Brotherly Love" has been named the second-worst city for package theft this year - just in time for the holiday season!

In total, Philadelphia residents have lost $449,999,643.99 in stolen packages across 4,188,469 households.

New York City came in at No. 1 and Chicago was ranked third to round out the top 3.

10 worst cities for package theft in 2024