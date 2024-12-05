Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
until THU 7:00 PM EST, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County, Lancaster County
2
Wind Advisory
from THU 6:00 AM EST until THU 10:00 PM EST, Carbon County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Western Montgomery County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Lehigh County, Berks County, Monroe County, Northampton County, Northwestern Burlington County, Camden County, Atlantic County, Hunterdon County, Warren County, Cape May County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Salem County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Mercer County, Coastal Atlantic County, Somerset County, Southeastern Burlington County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County, Delaware Beaches County, New Castle County

Philadelphia porch pirates make list of worst in the US: Here's where the city ranks

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  December 5, 2024 11:15am EST
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Imagine coming home to find that package you've been waiting for was just swiped from your porch!

And if you live in Philadelphia, it appears the chance of you becoming a victim of porch pirates is even more common.

The "City of Brotherly Love" has been named the second-worst city for package theft this year - just in time for the holiday season!

In total, Philadelphia residents have lost $449,999,643.99 in stolen packages across 4,188,469 households.

New York City came in at No. 1 and Chicago was ranked third to round out the top 3.

10 worst cities for package theft in 2024

  1. New York City
  2. Philadelphia
  3. Chicago
  4. Washington
  5. Houston
  6. Atlanta
  7. Charlotte
  8. Dallas-Fort Worth
  9. Boston
  10. Cleveland