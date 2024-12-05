Philadelphia porch pirates make list of worst in the US: Here's where the city ranks
PHILADELPHIA - Imagine coming home to find that package you've been waiting for was just swiped from your porch!
And if you live in Philadelphia, it appears the chance of you becoming a victim of porch pirates is even more common.
The "City of Brotherly Love" has been named the second-worst city for package theft this year - just in time for the holiday season!
In total, Philadelphia residents have lost $449,999,643.99 in stolen packages across 4,188,469 households.
New York City came in at No. 1 and Chicago was ranked third to round out the top 3.
10 worst cities for package theft in 2024
- New York City
- Philadelphia
- Chicago
- Washington
- Houston
- Atlanta
- Charlotte
- Dallas-Fort Worth
- Boston
- Cleveland