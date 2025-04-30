Triple shooting critically injures man, 20

The Brief A triple shooting has injured a young woman and two young men in Southwest Philadelphia. Police are investigating a motive for the gunfire.



Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting in Southwest Philadelphia that has injured a young woman and two young men.

What we know:

Police were called to the 1700 block of South 55th Street Wednesday night around 9:30, on the report of a shooting.

When responding officer arrived, they found a woman, 19, and a 19-year-old man had both been shot in their arms.

Philadelphia Police Inspector Scott Small said a man of about 20 was shot in his face and chest. According to video police were able to view, the victim was shot, stood up from the front porch steps, took a few steps and collapsed.

The gunmen then stood over the victim and shot a few more times.

They were each rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. The most serious victim was said to be in critical condition, though Inspector Small said he is expected to survive.

Police found six shell casings at the scene.

What we don't know:

No information on a suspect or suspects was released by officials, nor was there any information on a possible motive.

The investigation is ongoing.