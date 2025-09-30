Philadelphia ranks in Top 10 NFL player-producing cities for 2025

article

The Brief A new study from NumberBarn analyzed the birthplaces of NFL players. Philadelphia ranks No. 9 in producing current players. The city’s 215 area code stands out this season.



Philadelphia has earned recognition as one of the top producers of NFL talent, according to a new study from NumberBarn. The analysis looked at the birthplaces and statistics of every player in league history and found that Philly currently ranks ninth in producing active NFL athletes.

Producing top football talent

What we know:

NumberBarn’s research ranked area codes based on the number of current NFL players. Atlanta’s 470 area code topped the list, followed by Houston (281), Dallas (214), Fort Lauderdale (754), Miami (305), Atlanta again (404), Charlotte (704), and Detroit (313). Philadelphia’s 215 area code came in ninth, ahead of North Mississippi (662).

While other cities may dominate the all-time rankings, Philadelphia stands out right now for its contribution to the league. With multiple players representing the 215 on the field this season, the city continues to make its mark on professional football.

The Top-10 area codes for NFL players

Atlanta (470) Houston (281) Dallas (214) Fort Lauderdale (754) Miami (305) Atlanta (404) Charlotte (704) Detroit (313) Philadelphia (215) North Mississippi (662)

Some of the NFL's current talent born in Philly

Kevin Byard — Safety, Chicago Bears (born in Philadelphia)

Brandon McManus — Kicker, Washington Commanders (born in Philadelphia)

Mike McGlinchey — Offensive tackle, Denver Broncos (born in Philadelphia)

Jihad Ward — Defensive end, Pittsburgh Steelers (born in Philadelphia)

Jonnu Smith — Tight end, Miami Dolphins (born in Philadelphia)