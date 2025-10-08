Philadelphia rape crisis center cuts services amid budget delay

The Brief Pennsylvania's state budget impasse is causing major disruptions for rape crisis centers. WOAR, Philadelphia's only rape crisis center, is facing layoffs and service cuts. Advocates urge the community to push for a budget resolution to restore vital services.



The ongoing state budget impasse in Pennsylvania is hitting rape crisis centers hard, with Philadelphia's WOAR facing severe consequences.

What we know:

State budget woes affecting critical services WOAR, the Philadelphia Center Against Sexual Violence, is grappling with the fallout of the budget stalemate in Harrisburg.

The center, one of 47 programs in Pennsylvania heavily reliant on state funding, is now facing layoffs and cuts to essential services.

"Unfortunately, the state budget has not passed yet," said Laquisha Anthony, senior manager of advocacy at WOAR. "Right now we are in month three where we have not received payment for the services in which we are rendering."

The center's services, including 24/7 sexual assault hotlines and educational prevention programs, are crucial for the community. However, with nearly 3,000 calls this year and ongoing therapy sessions for 121 clients, WOAR is struggling to maintain its operations.

"We will not be able to do prevention education in schools or within the community at all or at the professional level," said Anthony. "We also are limiting the amount of time that we have on the hotline."

Impact on staff and community

The budget impasse has not only affected services but also the dedicated staff at WOAR.

"They are heartbroken, they are devastated," said Anthony. "Everyone who works here comes here and shows up with zeal and passion to do this work and care for survivors."

Gabriella Romeo, public policy director for the Pennsylvania Coalition to Advance Respect, highlighted the broader implications.

"WOAR is the program in Philadelphia serving all of Philadelphia county and we provide support and technical assistance for that program and all programs across the state," said Romeo. "It’s definitely a critical time in our state especially for these programs."

What they're saying:

In a statement to FOX 29, a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services emphasized the need for action.

"Funding for the Philadelphia Center Against Sexual Violence and rape crisis centers across the Commonwealth can only happen if State Senate Republicans stop playing politics by purposefully prolonging this process and come back to work, find agreement with the State House, and send a budget to the Governor’s desk."

Advocates are calling on the community to support their cause.

"We’re at a breaking point and we really need support from our community and for folks to come to Harrisburg and pass a budget so people can get back to work and survivors can have services provided to them without interruption."

What we don't know:

It remains unclear when or if the state budget will be resolved to restore funding for WOAR and other similar programs.