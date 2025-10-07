article

The Brief A rare coin treasure hunt is coming to Philadelphia this month. From Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, rare coin dealer Stack's Bowers will be hiding certificates for rare coins across the city, posting clues on their social media. Prizes range in value from $300 to $3,500. The finder can either keep the prize, or sell it back for cash.



A treasure hunt is coming to Philadelphia later this month, and participants could win rare coins and banknotes worth up to thousands of dollars.

What we know:

The hunt goes from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25. Each day, rare coin dealer Stack's Bowers will hide a certificate for a rare coin or banknote in one of "five iconic locations" around the city.

Each morning, the company will post a clue on their social media accounts, directing you to the location of the certificate. The first to find the certificate can bring it in to collect their prize.

Why you should care:

The value of the prizes will range in value from around $300 to a grand prize of $3,500. The daily winner can either opt to exchange the certificate for the prize, or sell the prize back to the gallery for cash.

A 1924 Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle $20 gold coin, graded MS-64 (PCGS), valued at approximately $3,500. (Credit: Stack's Bowers)

Across the five days of the treasure hunt, the company is giving away up to $10,000 worth of rare coins and notes.

Dig deeper:

In addition to Philadelphia, the treasure hunt is happening in cities up and down the East Coast — in cities where Stack's Bowers has galleries. The first hunt started Tuesday in Boston. The first prize was a $2.50 gold coin from 1907.

Other hunts are happening in New York City, from Oct. 14 to Oct. 18, and Miami from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1.

What they're saying:

The company says they hope this event sparks an interest in collecting rare coins.

"As we look toward our centennial, we continue to spread our love of numismatics to the general public," Stack's Bowers President Brian Kendrella said in a press release. "Timing our nationwide treasure hunt to coincide with the 90th anniversary of our first auction in October 1935 is a wonderful way to do that."