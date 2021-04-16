Philadelphia residents 16 and older are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

article

Philadelphia residents 16 and older are now qualified to sign up for a coronavirus vaccine after city officials Friday moved into Phase 2 of the vaccine rollout plan.

Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said the move to open eligibility, which was originally scheduled to happen on Monday, was moved up after healthcare centers and pharmacies said they had "difficulty filling appointments."

Even with all adults eligible for a shot of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, Dr. Farley stressed that people 65+ are "strongly encouraged" to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

To date, over 638,000 Philadelphians have at least one shot of the coronavirus vaccine, and more than 432,000 people are fully protected against the virus, according to data from the city's website.

Appointments for a vaccine are becoming easier for residents to secure, too. The FEMA-run clinic at the Pennsylvania Convention Center said Thursday that walk-up appointments are now available to all eligible residents. FEMA is extending the Center City mega-site for at least another month to help facilitate open eligibility.

Health officials said residents can find and schedule vaccine appointments by using the Philadelphia Department of Health's website.

