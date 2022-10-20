Philadelphia residents urged to participate in citywide fire drill

article

Do you and your family have a plan in place in the event of a fire in the home?

The City of Philadelphia is urging all residents to participate in a citywide fire drill Thursday evening, as part of Fire Prevention Week and in the interest of helping all residents to be safe, should a fire break out in the home.

In a two-tiered process, the Philadelphia Fire Department will stage a simulated fire at a home in the Northeast at 6 p.m. The family, in a home on Richton Road, will use their escape plan, while fire crews respond.

At 7:30 p.m., fire sirens will sound throughout Philadelphia, beginning the citywide fire drill. According to fire officials, in the event of a fire, residents should be able to:

Know two ways out of each room

Leave a residence in two minutes

Establish a family meeting place away from a house

Authorities encourage residents to practice their fire drills, even if they don’t hear sirens. They say all homes should have smoke alarms on every level of a home, including the basement.

Any resident without working smoke detectors should call 311 and the fire department will install them free of charge.