Philadelphia road closures: City announces restrictions ahead of presidential debate

Philadelphia officials have announced a series of road closures, parking restrictions and safety updates ahead of next Tuesday’s presidential debate at the National Constitution Center.

Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump will face off in the ABC News Presidential Debate beginning at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Below is a breakdown of road closures, safety measures, and transportation information provided by the City of Philadelphia.

Road Closures and Parking Restrictions

Officials say increased traffic and temporary lane closures in the area of the Constitution Center is expected to begin as early as Saturday as debate preparations get underway this weekend.

Early Tuesday morning, street closures will be in effect from Arch to Market Streets between 4th Street and Market Street. The 6th Street exit of I-676 eastbound will also be closed beginning on Tuesday morning. I-676 westbound is expected to remain open, but officials say it may close if necessary.

The city says no one will be permitted inside those secure closure points and that Arch and Race streets will remain closed throughout the duration of the event. Closures are to remain in effect until the area is cleared on Wednesday.

Employees who work inside the secure zone will be able to access their buildings through an entry point at 7th and Arch streets.

Road closure map for Tuesday, Sept. 10. (City of Philadelphia)

Additionally, access to eastbound lanes for the Ben Franklin Bridge from I-676 into New Jersey is scheduled to close after rush hour on Tuesday. Westbound lanes of the bridge into Philadelphia are expected to remain open.

The city says additional temporary street shutdowns and road closures may be necessary Tuesday for safety reasons and anticipated demonstrations or protests.

Residual delays on surrounding roads and city streets should be expected.

Public Transit

SEPTA will provide updates on delays, detours, and changes to schedules on their Alert & Advisory page and on their social media pages.

Safety Updates

City officials say they have been preparing for the Nov. 5 election for several months at the city, state and federal levels and began working with the same agencies when the debate was announced early last month.

The Philadelphia Police department has made adjustments to ensure enough resources will be deployed in the area surrounding the Constitution Center to manage traffic and crowd control.

Similar adjustments have been made to ensure ‘adequate’ staffing throughout the city, the city says.

The City’s Emergency Operations Center will be activated on Tuesday in order to bring all agencies involved together. The city says this will allow for real-time decision-making and provide a common operations picture for all involved.

FAA regulations also prohibit drone usage above crowds, and drone sightings are asked to be reported to the nearest public safety official.

How to Watch the Debate

The ABC News Presidential Debate Simulcast will be available to watch on FOX 29 and on FOX Local. Don't have the FOX LOCAL APP? Here's how you can download it.

The ABC News Presidential Debate will also air live on ABC News.

Get Updates from the City

Road closures, reopening, and other information related to the debate will be published on the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management, City of Philadelphia, and the Philadelphia Police Department’s social media pages.

People can also sign up for free ReadyPhiladelphia alerts by texting READYPHILA to 888-777.