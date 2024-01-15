Expand / Collapse search
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 3:16 PM EST until TUE 4:00 AM EST, Kent County, Inland Sussex County
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 7:00 PM EST until TUE 12:00 PM EST, Schuylkill County
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 5:00 PM EST until TUE 12:00 PM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 3:16 PM EST until TUE 1:00 PM EST, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Western Chester County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, New Castle County
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 3:16 PM EST until TUE 4:00 PM EST, Berks County, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Mercer County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Warren County

Philadelphia school closings: Delays, cancellations as snow falls across the region

By FOX 29 Staff
Philadelphia snow forecast: At least 1 inch expected by Tuesday morning

Snow is expected to start Monday night, and keep falling into the early hours of Tuesday morning.

PHILADELPHIA - A winter storm is expected to bring up to 4 inches of snow as it moves through the Delaware Valley Monday night into Tuesday morning.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says a messy mix of sleet, freezing rain and rain could also make for dangerous road conditions as the storm comes to an end.

The following schools have reported closings, delays and early dismissals in the Philadelphia area:

