Philadelphia school closings: Delays, cancellations as snow falls across the region

A winter storm is expected to bring up to 4 inches of snow as it moves through the Delaware Valley Monday night into Tuesday morning.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says a messy mix of sleet, freezing rain and rain could also make for dangerous road conditions as the storm comes to an end.

The following schools have reported closings, delays and early dismissals in the Philadelphia area:

Check out the most up-to-date list of closings and delays below, or by clicking here.



