SEPTA shootings: 3 people killed, 4 injured on or around SEPTA buses in less than 48 hours

SEPTA violence appears to be on the rise after three deadly shootings erupted either on a bus, or at a bus stop in three different sections of Philadelphia.

In less than 48 hours, three victims, including a teenager, were killed by gunfire as 4 others were injured.

The tragic killings began Sunday night when a 27-year-old man was shot to death getting off SEPTA bus in Oxford Circle.

Police say two men were getting off SEPTA's Route 59 bus when one of the men opened fire on the other. The man collapsed and died in a nearby parking lot.

Related article

On Monday, a 17-year-old boy was killed after shots were fired at a bus stop in Ogontz.

Officials say a group of 15–20 people were boarding the bus when two individuals walked up and started to fire multiple rounds.

Four other people, including a 71-year-old woman, were also shot. Theya are all said to be in stable condition.

Related article

The latest deadly shooting unfolded Tuesday evening when a 37-year-old man was fatally struck onboard a SEPTA bus.

An apparent argument on the bus sparked the shooting, according to officials.

The shooter reportedly left the bus and slipped into the Snyder Station on the Broad Street Line.

Police are still searching for suspects in all three shootings.