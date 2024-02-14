Philadelphia snow forecast: More snow on the way

Now that Tuesday’s fast-moving system, dumping snow on the region, is over, it’s time to focus on a new system making its way towards us for late Friday.

Forecasters say most of Friday will be dry, so any plans to start the weekend Friday night should be under dry conditions. But, if you’re out late, close to midnight or later, you may be seeing snow.

Another fast-moving system is headed this way and it doesn’t have a lot of moisture to work with. It will have enough, though, for a coating or even up to two inches for the entire region.

The system is coming up from the south, so southern Delaware counties and Cape May County will likely get in on the snow action.

The snow will fall overnight into Saturday morning and when we wake up, there will likely be a coating and up to an inch on the ground.

The system, while not a major event, has the potential to drop up to two inches before it pulls off the coast around 11 a.m.

The rest of Saturday will be cold and blustery, but with plenty of sunshine.

Forecasters are watching the track of the system, as any waver in the track will affect how much snow any location will see.

It is winter and February, so it seems fitting to see more snow.