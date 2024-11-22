Snow showers expected in Philadelphia, suburbs on Friday: What you need to know

A dusting of snow is expected to fall in the Philadelphia-area on Friday, while measurable snow totals are forecasted for the Poconos.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says the chance to see some Fall flakes will happen in areas west of the city throughout the morning and into the afternoon.

Philadelphia will straddle the rain/snow line that will be somewhat blurred by snow showers west of the city and rain in South Jersey.

When will it snow?

Forecasters expect snow showers to begin in places north of Philadelphia, including parts of Bucks County, during the early morning hours.

A dusting of wet snow will become more widespread as the morning continues in places surrounding Philadelphia.

The rain-snow line will straddle Philadelphia during the mid-afternoon, keeping wet snow west of the city and rain in New Jersey.

A cold front will push the snow into parts of South Jersey in the evening where the precipitation will turn completely into rain.

How much will it snow in Philadelphia?

No meaningful snowfall totals are expected in Philly, but measurable snow is expected in northern areas.

No meaningful snow accumulation is expected in Philadelphia and its suburbs, but snowfall totals will flirt with an inch in places north of the city.

Forecasters expect more than an inch of snow to fall in Quakertown and Doylestown, while areas on the outskirts will likely fall just short of an inch.

Places north of the city with higher elevations, including the Poconos and surrounding areas, could see between 3-4 inches of snowfall.

Will it snow in New Jersey?

Forecasters expect Philly and areas along the I-95 corridor to represent a strict rain-snow line on Friday, keeping the chance of snow west of the Delaware River.

What's wet snow in Philadelphia and its suburbs will turn completely to rain by the time it hits New Jersey by dinner time.

Thanksgiving travel

Friday's wet weather isn't expected to cause major problems for early Thanksgiving travelers, but slick roads and imperfect visibility could cause hazards.

AAA expects 80M people to travel this Thanksgiving, including 71M who will hit the road, which outpaces even pre-pandemic levels of Thanksgiving travelers.

___

FRIDAY: Rain, wet snow – High: 40, Low: 38

SATURDAY: Sunny, windy – High: 53, Low: 38

SUNDAY: Sunny, windy – High: 55, Low: 46

MONDAY: Sunny, milder – High: 59, Low: 37