Philadelphia speed cushions: Safety measure or new hazard?

Speed cushions, designed to slow down drivers on Philadelphia's streets, are causing mixed reactions among residents.

While intended to enhance safety, these installations are leading to unintended consequences in some neighborhoods.

What we know:

Residents of Longshore Avenue recently had speed cushions installed to curb speeding.

However, the bumps have not had the desired effect, as drivers are now speeding over them or swerving to avoid them. Homeowners initially petitioned for the cushions, hoping to reduce dangerous driving on their street.

What they're saying:

They slowed down for a little bit, but now they're just going over the speed bumps faster," noted Jim Harte, a resident of Longshore Avenue.

Dennis Leibert, another homeowner, expressed frustration, saying, "It's bad. It wakes me up every morning."

The cushions, referred to as "speed humps" on signs, are causing drivers to swerve around them, sometimes crossing double yellow lines to pass slower vehicles.

On Bustleton Avenue, the speed humps are longer but appear lower, leading drivers to largely ignore them.

Residents believe these humps add to traffic hazards rather than mitigate them.

What's next:

The community is considering further action, possibly through another petition or exploring alternative solutions.

Some residents suggest making the street one-way to address the issue.