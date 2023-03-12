Philadelphia St. Patrick’s Day Parade filled Market Street with the joy of all things Irish

Philadelphia celebrated St. Patrick Sunday, as the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade took place Sunday. From music and dancing, to messages of peace, thousands of people filled the streets of Center City in celebration of all things Irish.

This year’s theme of peace was symbolized all throughout the parade which included peace signs and flowers.

"They’re going to bring peace," said Tara Hofmann of McHugh School of Irish Dance. "When we do our skit, we’ll be handing out the daisies and it will turn all of the negativity into positivity."

From marching bands to dance groups and Irish Associations, there are more than 20,000 people in the parade each year, making it the largest parade by number of participants in Philadelphia.

"I think it’s so fun," said Gianna Matlack. "We’re Irish jigging all around."

"I was raised in a very Irish Catholic family," said Jim McGinley, a parade marshal. "We were always told you were an American first, but don’t forget where your family came from."

Avery Beck and her friends at Rince Ri Irish Dance in Southampton walked and danced in the parade. The 8-year-old said she’s been busy practicing the last two weeks.

"You get to learn how to do cool moves to Irish music. It’s really cool," said Avery Beck.

The Irish in Philadelphia first celebrated St. Patrick’s Day in 1771, five years before the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

With over 250 years of history, many families said it’s become a tradition to attend each year.

"We always love coming down into the city for the parade and it’s just great seeing all the bands, seeing all the dancing groups," said A.J. Ford. "We like the camaraderie of just everyone enjoying the entire heritage of Ireland."

About 200 groups were represented in the parade. Many with years of experience and others who are getting their first taste of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Philadelphia.

"This is actually my first time and I’m enjoying," said Waltrina Blake, with Philadelphia Credit Union.