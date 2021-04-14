Philadelphia student who received more than 1 million dollars in scholarships selects her school

A Philadelphia high school senior who accrued over $1M in scholarship money selected which school she will attend in the fall Wednesday morning on Good Day Philadelphia.

Shanya Robinson-Owens, a student at George Washington Carver High School School of Engineering and Science in North Philadelphia, committed to attend the Clark Atlanta University. The 17-year-old received acceptance letters from over 20 other colleges and universities.

"I wanted to go an HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities), and then when it came down to it, I wanted to go to Atlanta," Robinson-Owens said. Her choice could have included other HBCU's across the country, but Shanya felt like Clark Atlanta was just the right distance away from her home in Philadelphia.

"We're so excited, we're sad because she's going down south, obviously we're here in Philly but we're only a plane ride away," Shanya's Aunt Christine said. "We're extremely happy that she had this many choices to choose from as well, she picked the best school that was good for her."

Clark Atlanta University was established in 1865 and holds a tight-knit undergrad community of around 3,300 students. The university offers 40 unique areas of study and students can achieve Bachelors to Doctoral degrees.

Shanya's interests include psychology, therapy work, journalism and forensics. Vice President of Admissions at Clark Atlanta, Lorri Saddler, made a surprise guest appearance on Good Day Philadelphia to welcome the newest member of the college community.

"We are so excited to have you, we look forward to the impact that you are going to have on our campus," Saddler said.

