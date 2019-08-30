Philadelphia teacher accused of sexually assaulting student

article

Police say they have arrested a Philadelphia school teacher accused of sexually assaulting a student.

According to police, Larry Perry, 51, has been charged with institutional sexual assault, endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor and sexual abuse of children.

Investigators say the victim told police she was sexually assaulted while she attended Parkway Center City Middle College in Philadelphia. Police say the victim reported that on numerous occasions, Perry would drive the victim to his home located in the Willow Grove section of Abington Township and have sexual intercourse with her. The alleged sexual assault did not occur on school property.

According to police, the victims that the relationship began when she was his 13-year-old student, and Perry would send her flirtatious emails, text messages and touched her inappropriately in a sexual manner. Police say when the victim turned 15, the relationship turned sexual.

Perry allegedly provided the girl with a pre-paid cellular phone during her junior and senior years of high school so that he could communicate discretely with her. He is also accused of asking the minor victim to send him nude photographs.

Perry failed to post $100,000 cash bail. He is being held at Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

A spokesperson for the Philadelphia School District released the following statement:

"The health and safety of our students is our highest priority, and all School District of Philadelphia employees are expected to adhere to District policy so that students are protected and supported. A District employee was arrested off school property, and the District is fully cooperating with authorities. The employee is no longer allowed on school property as the investigation progresses."



Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Jeff Anderson at 267-536-1102 or janderson@abington.org.

