Philadelphia Teachers Union, district reach tentative agreement on new contract

The Philadelphia Teachers Union says it has tentatively reached an agreement with the district on a new contract.

Under agreement with the district, teachers will receive a two percent pay increase retroactive to Aug. 16.

The union says a strict health and safety plan is not part of the tentative agreement, but a separate memorandum, a ballot to vote on the deal will be sent to all members.

