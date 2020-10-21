Philadelphia Teachers Union, district reach tentative agreement on new contract
article
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Teachers Union says it has tentatively reached an agreement with the district on a new contract.
Under agreement with the district, teachers will receive a two percent pay increase retroactive to Aug. 16.
The union says a strict health and safety plan is not part of the tentative agreement, but a separate memorandum, a ballot to vote on the deal will be sent to all members.
