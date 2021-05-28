Philadelphia to drop most 'Safer at Home' measures on June 2, indoor mask mandate will remain

article

Philadelphia on Friday said most ‘Safer at Home’ restrictions, including limits on capacity and social distancing, will lift about a week ahead of schedule due to plummeting case numbers in the city.

Officials originally scheduled the ‘Safer at Home’ restrictions, which have been in place for most of the pandemic, to drop on June 11 but now said most restriction will be lifted on June 2 after the city logged its lowest number of new cases since September 2020 and hit a percent positive rate below 3%.

Density limits, maximum capacity restrictions, and distancing rules are some of the orders that will expire on June 2.

Minutes after the city's announcement, the Sixers tweeted that the Wells Fargo Center will return to 100% capacity on June 2 for the Sixers playoff run.

"There is no better time to welcome home our passionate and loyal fans than right now, in the midst of what we hope will be a historic playoff run," a statement from Sixers' President Chris Heck read. "Our fans provide a home court advantage that is both unmatched and necessary as we work to bring an NBA championship to Philadelphia."

The indoor mask mandate and 11 p.m. last call for dining orders will remain in place, but the city said it could drop both restrictions on June 11 if the data keeps trending in the right direction.

Philadelphia, a city with an estimated population of more than 1 million people, has close to 700,000 people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 200,000+ with at least one dose, according to the latest data from the city.

