Philadelphia to issue ban on large events through Feb. 2021 amid coronavirus pandemic

The City of Philadelphia will no be permitting any large events until at least February 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A city official confirmed the details Tuesday morning, and more details are expected to be announced in a press conference at 1 p.m.

"Large public events," will not be permitted through February 28, 2021.

While the city has not named any of the events that will be canceled, a few of the events that could be impacted include the Thanksgiving Day Parade, Philadelphia Marathon, Mummers Parade on New Years Day.

Several events have already been canceled in the months since the start of the pandemic, including the St. Patrick's Day Parade and Made in America Festival.

