Philadelphia trio charged in $51K Home Depot theft spree

article

The Brief Three men from Philadelphia arrested for organized theft at Home Depot stores. Over $50,000 in goods stolen across four counties. Stolen items were sold through "porch sales" and other methods.



An organized retail theft group targeting Home Depot stores has been dismantled, leading to three arrests in the metro-Philadelphia area.

What we know:

Three men are charged with multiple felonies related to thefts totaling more than $50,000. The thefts occurred from May 18 through Aug. 11, 2025, across Montgomery, Philadelphia, Bucks and Delaware counties, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steel.

Officials say the group targeted higher-value items at the store like pressure washers, air conditioners, battery starter kits, chainsaws and Shark vacuum cleaners.

Officers executed search and arrest warrants on Aug. 14, 2025, recovering about $10,000 in stolen goods, $2,000 in cash and illegal drugs. The defendants, Balvin Greene, Terrell Jackson and Kristopher Heard, allegedly sold the stolen items at reduced prices through various methods that included "porch sales."

Montco District Attorney Steele said, "Organized retail theft is not a victimless crime. It drives up costs for consumers, threatens the safety of store employees, and drains resources from our communities."

Jackson and Greene were arraigned on Aug. 14, 2025, with bails set at $25,000 and $25,077, respectively. Their preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 28, 2025.

"We have been working closely with multiple retailers, including Home Depot, Target, and Lowe's, to curtail these organized retail crime groups and shut down this illegal activity," said Steele.

What's next:

Heard is currently being extradited from New Jersey and will be arraigned upon returning to Montgomery County. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Caitlin Shortridge.