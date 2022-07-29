2 killed, 1 hospitalized after being shot in separate shootings in West Philly, Kensington, police say

Investigators and homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are working to solve shooting cases that left two people dead and another person hospitalized overnight.

West Philadelphia

Police say officers responded to calls for reports of gunshots and a shooting at 46 Street and Fairmount Avenue just after 11 p.m. on Thursday evening.

According to officials, a 54-year-old woman was found lying on the ground bleeding heavily from her neck.

Authorities say she was rushed to Presbyterian Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 11:34 p.m.

Investigators say there is no ballistic evidence, but the woman's car was found with the doors open and a bullet hole was seen in the vehicle's window.

According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, a large group of people was standing in the area and a house nearby appeared to be ransacked inside.

Police have not yet identified a suspect or a motive, according to authorities.

Kensington

Police are also investigating shootings in Kensington that left a 21-year-old man dead and a woman in extremely critical condition.

According to Small, 26th District officers responded to reports of a shooting and auto accident on the 1800 block of North Front Street.

Authorities say police and medics found a Chrysler 200 Sedan that was involved in an auto accident.

According to police, the driver in the front seat was unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The woman, who is considered a Jane Doe, was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where she is in critical condition undergoing surgery.

Small says the woman also struck an unattended parked vehicle on Front Street.

Two bullet holes were found in the woman's car and four spent shell casings were found on the 1700 block of North Front Street, officials say.

According to Small, investigators belive the woman was shot on the 1700 block, and drove one block up before striking a parked car, which caused her vehicle to spin 180 degrees.

The front seat passenger climbed out of the vehicle and was transported to police headquarters to give a statement, Small says.

Authorities are working to learn if the fatal shooting of the 21-year-old is connected to the woman.

The fire department and medics responded to a crash involving a Jeep Wrangler, they found a man unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to law enforcement.

Sources tell FOX 29's Steve Keeley that the man have been driving on Front Street when he was shot and relatives drove his car to Temple Hospital, where he died.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.