Philadelphia Water Department extends pause on shutoffs through September

The Philadelphia Water Department announced Wednesday that it has extended its pause on water shutoffs through September amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

While water services will not be terminated for nonpayment, the department says that past-due balances will continue to grow. The pause on shutoffs began in March, during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and has now been extended six months.

Department officials encourage anyone who may be struggling to pay their water bill to visit the city's website and apply for the Tiered Assistance Program which allows qualifying customers to get discounted water rates and have past-due bills removed from the collections process.

Customers may take advantage of the program if they suffer from a hardship such as unexpected medical bills, unemployment, or the loss of a family member.

Customers who do not qualify for financial assistance are encouraged to pay their bill instead of letting the backlog grow.

