Philadelphia weather: Artic air will plummet temperatures in Philly for next 2 days

The Brief Temperatures will stay in the low-40s for the next two days and will be near-freezing overnight in Philadelphia. The two-day Fall freeze will bottom out on Tuesday when a gusty breeze helps frigid temps feel even colder. More seasonable Fall weather will return on Wednesday and last through the weekend.



A blast of artic air will plummet temperatures in Philadelphia over the next two days, with gusting winds and overnight low temperatures that will be near freezing.

What we know:

The two-day fall freeze will start on Monday when forecasters say a cold front from the Midwest will push frigid artic air into our area.

The high temperature on Monday is only expected to hit the low 40s, with mostly cloudy skies throughout the daylight hours.

Temperatures will continue to drop overnight in Philadelphia, dropping into the 30s by sundown and below-freezing during the night.

More of the same is in store on Tuesday, but forecasters expect gusting winds to make temperatures in the 40s feel much colder.

While it's not in the cards for the Philadelphia-area, FOX 29's Sue Serio says those in the Poconos and nearby areas could see small bouts of lake-effect snow.

What's next:

The Philadelphia-area will thaw out by midweek as temperatures become more seasonable and sunshine returns.

Highs for the rest of the week are expected to reach the mid-50s with a mix of sun and clouds.

You'll forget all about the cold by Sunday when forecasters expect temperatures to return to the 60s with sunshine.