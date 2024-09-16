Philadelphia weather: Clouds increase Monday ahead of much-needed stretch of rain

The pleasant and dry late-summer weather pattern will continue on Monday, but forecasters say a much-needed dose of rain is on its way.

Temperatures will hang in the upper 70s on Monday with increasing clouds that will signal impending rain showers moving up from the south.

Humidity will accompany the clouds, making conditions on Tuesday feel warmer than the low-to-mid 80s that forecasters anticipate.

Wednesday will signal the beginning of a stretch of wet weather, sparked by a potential tropical cyclone that will move north from the Carolinas.

Forecasters expect parts of the Philadelphia-area to see rainfall totals of about 3 to 4 inches from the three-day stretch of showers.

Rain will be mostly wrapped up by Friday, and sunshine will return for the weekend with highs on both days in the low-to-mid 70s.