Philadelphia weather: Dangerous heat will continue to bake Delaware Valley on Wednesday

The Delaware Valley is at the outset of an oppressive heat wave that forecasters expect will continue to bake the region through the weekend.

The National Weather Service issued a region-wide Heat Advisory on Wednesday and warned that the Heat Index could make if feel like 100 degrees.

The summer-like temperatures will pair with humidity to keep temperatures on Wednesday in the 90s with bouts of clouds to provide brief shade.

A similar weather day will follow on Thursday and set the stage for an Excessive Heat Watch through Sunday that could see temperatures climb into the triple digits.

Forecasters expect the weather pattern to remain dry, with the region's next chance of rain not coming until Sunday or Monday.

Remember to stay prepared as those hot days settle in this week:

Slow down

Stay in air conditioning

Weather lightweight clothing

Close curtains and blinds

Drink plenty of water

Take care of the elderly, small children and pets

If you're in Philadelphia, cool off at one of several public pools opening this week.

For more tips to stay cool, including finding cooling centers, visit FOX 29's Staying Cool during this Heat Wave page, here.