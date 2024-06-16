Philadelphia pools: City releases list of opening dates, locations ahead summer

article

Philly, it's time to make a splash because the City of Philadelphia’s Parks and Recreation Department has officially released a list of where and when pools across the city will open up this summer!

Despite a nationwide lifeguard shortage, the Parks and Rec Department will open all 60 pools around Philly.

Philly pools will start to open the week of Monday, June 17.

All pools will offer free swim lessons for children, and they will also host mandatory swim lessons for more than 6,000 summer campers, according to Philly Parks & Rec.

Here’s a list of the pools opening in the Philadelphia area:

Monday, June 17

Tuesday, June 18

Wednesday, June 19

Thursday, June 20

Friday, June 21

Saturday, June 22

Sunday, June 23

All open pools offer public swimming from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Additional public swim hours vary by site.

The following pools will not open for summer 2024: Amos Pool, Baker Pool, CB Moore Pool, Cohen (Hillside) Pool, Cohox Pool, F.J. Myers Pool, Kingsessing Pool, McVeigh Pool, Sample Pool, and Ziehler Pool.

Click here to find a pool near you.

While the pools are a fun-filled part of the city, they can't operate with lifeguards.

Philly is looking to hire more lifeguards to help make the summer safe. The city's website provides details on how to become a lifeguard, how much the gig pays and more!

The website also provides a list of pool rules and a guide on appropriate attire.

Plus, Parks and Rec has a list of pool locations that have lifts for those with disabilities.

Back in April, Mayor Cherelle Parker also announced a plethora of programs for the youth and families coming this summer.