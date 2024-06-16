Philadelphia pools: City releases list of opening dates, locations ahead summer
PHILADELPHIA - Philly, it's time to make a splash because the City of Philadelphia’s Parks and Recreation Department has officially released a list of where and when pools across the city will open up this summer!
Despite a nationwide lifeguard shortage, the Parks and Rec Department will open all 60 pools around Philly.
Philly pools will start to open the week of Monday, June 17.
All pools will offer free swim lessons for children, and they will also host mandatory swim lessons for more than 6,000 summer campers, according to Philly Parks & Rec.
Here’s a list of the pools opening in the Philadelphia area:
Monday, June 17
- Chew Pool – 1800 Washington Ave., 19146
- Kelly Pool – 4231 Lansdowne Dr., 19131
- Hunting Park Pool – 900 Hunting Park Ave., 19140
- Scanlon Pool – 1099 E. Tioga St., 19134
Tuesday, June 18
- Mitchell Pool – 3700 Whitehall Lane, 19114
- Penrose Pool – 1101 W. Susquehanna Ave., 19122
- Fishtown Pool – 1202-32 E. Montgomery Ave., 19125
- Christy Pool – 728 S. 55th St., 19143
Wednesday, June 19
- Kendrick Pool – 5822-24 Ridge Ave., 19128
- Murphy Pool – 300 Shunk St., 19148
- Fox Chase Pool – 7901 Ridgeway St., 19111
- Lonnie Young Pool – 1100 E. Chelten Ave., 19138
Thursday, June 20
- Vogt Pool – 4131 Unruh Ave., 19135
- Cherashore Pool – 851-951 W. Olney Ave., 19141
- Houseman Pool– 5091 Summerdale Ave., 19124
Friday, June 21
- American Legion Pool – 6201 Torresdale Ave., 19135
- Shepard Pool – 5700 Haverford Ave., 19131
- Gathers Pool – 2501-19 W. Diamond St., 19121
Saturday, June 22
- Bridesburg Pool – 4625 Richmond St., 19137
- J. Finnegan Pool – 6801 Grovers Ave., 19142
- Barry Pool – 1800 Johnston St., 19145
- Samuel Pool – 3539 Gaul St., 19134
Sunday, June 23
- Lackman Pool – 1101 Bartlett St., 19115
- Sacks Pool – 400 Washington Ave., 19147
- Francisville Pool – 1737 Francis St., 19130
All open pools offer public swimming from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Additional public swim hours vary by site.
The following pools will not open for summer 2024: Amos Pool, Baker Pool, CB Moore Pool, Cohen (Hillside) Pool, Cohox Pool, F.J. Myers Pool, Kingsessing Pool, McVeigh Pool, Sample Pool, and Ziehler Pool.
Click here to find a pool near you.
While the pools are a fun-filled part of the city, they can't operate with lifeguards.
Philly is looking to hire more lifeguards to help make the summer safe. The city's website provides details on how to become a lifeguard, how much the gig pays and more!
The website also provides a list of pool rules and a guide on appropriate attire.
Plus, Parks and Rec has a list of pool locations that have lifts for those with disabilities.
Back in April, Mayor Cherelle Parker also announced a plethora of programs for the youth and families coming this summer.