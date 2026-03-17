Philadelphia weather: Gusty winds linger in wake of overnight storms

A breezy wind chill will follow in the wake of overnight storms that brought damaging winds to parts of the Philadelphia area.

Forecasters say temperatures in the 40s will feel much colder from wind gusts that will reach the 20s and 30s during Tuesday.

What we know:

It will be a blustery and chilly St. Patrick's Day in Philadelphia with overcast skies and highs expected to reach 40 degrees.

A cold front that tailed behind a round of strong storms on Monday night will create gusty winds between 20-30 MPH.

A similar, but less windy, day in Philadelphia will follow on Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies and some spots of sunshine.

Temperatures will return to the 50s on Thursday and Friday – the first day of Spring – and approach the 60s by the weekend.

Damaging wind gusts

Local perspective:

Strong storms on Monday brought damaging winds to parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey, leaving thousands without power.

Strong thunderstorms toppled trees in parts of Burlington County, as saturated grounds were no match for strong wind gusts.