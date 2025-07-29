Philadelphia weather: Heat Advisory continues Tuesday with possible record-breaking temps

The Brief A Heat Advisory will continue to roast the Philadelphia area through Wednesday. Temperatures on Tuesday are expected to reach 98 degrees, which would tie a 23-year-old record. Scatter storms will help cool temperatures down on Thursday ahead of a pleasantly warm summer weekend.



Possible record-breaking heat is on tap for the Philadelphia area for the next two days, with added humidity that will make conditions feel much warmer.

What we know:

Forecasters expect scorching heat to rival record highs in Philadelphia on Tuesday and Wednesday.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says a high of 98 degrees on Tuesday could tie or break a 23-year-old record.

Ditto for Wednesday, when forecasters say temperatures could best a decades-old record set in 1988.

The sweltering heat will pair with humidity to make conditions feel like the triple digits.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Philadelphia and its suburbs through Wednesday.

What's next:

A much-needed break from the heat is on the way, thanks to an incoming round of scattered storms on Thursday.

The storms, along with a cold front, will help knock temperatures into the mid 70s in Philadelphia on Friday.

Conditions will become more seasonable on the weekend, with highs returning to the 80s with sun.