Philadelphia weather: Heat Advisory continues Tuesday with possible record-breaking temps
PHILADELPHIA - Possible record-breaking heat is on tap for the Philadelphia area for the next two days, with added humidity that will make conditions feel much warmer.
What we know:
Forecasters expect scorching heat to rival record highs in Philadelphia on Tuesday and Wednesday.
FOX 29's Sue Serio says a high of 98 degrees on Tuesday could tie or break a 23-year-old record.
Ditto for Wednesday, when forecasters say temperatures could best a decades-old record set in 1988.
The sweltering heat will pair with humidity to make conditions feel like the triple digits.
The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Philadelphia and its suburbs through Wednesday.
What's next:
A much-needed break from the heat is on the way, thanks to an incoming round of scattered storms on Thursday.
The storms, along with a cold front, will help knock temperatures into the mid 70s in Philadelphia on Friday.
Conditions will become more seasonable on the weekend, with highs returning to the 80s with sun.