Philadelphia weather: Here's how much rain fell in your area Tuesday night

Overnight showers on Tuesday dumped buckets of rain across the Philadelphia-area and more rain is on the way as Tropical Storm Debby churns up the east coast.

As Philadelphia and surrounding areas brace for more rain ahead of the weekend, forecasters have measured the rainfall left behind from Tuesday's storms.

Find out how much rain fell in our area below:

Pennsylvania

Philadelphia - Forecasters measured more than 2 inches of rainfall in Philadelphia overnight, with Northeast Philadelphia leading the way at 2.2 inches.

Delaware County - Most places in Delaware County also saw rainfall totals above 2 inches, but Media tallied more than 3 inches by Wednesday morning.

Chester County - Modest rainfall totals above 2 inches were recorded in Chester County, while some places nearly made it up to 3 inches.

Montgomery County - Montgomery County tallied some of the highest rainfall totals overnight Tuesday, with nearly 3.5 inches measured in Hatboro.

Bucks County - Bucks County lead the way with 4.25 inches of overnight rainfall recorded Wednesday morning in Croydon.

Berks County - Another one of Pennsylvania's highest rainfall totals was measured in Berks County where forecaster totaled nearly 4 inches of rain.

Lehigh County - Moderate rainfall totals of 2.5 inches were measured in Lehigh County on Wednesday morning.

Northampton County - Several areas far north of Philadelphia, like Northampton County, saw rainfall totals above 3 inches.

New Jersey

Burlington County - Forecasters say 7 inches of rain fell in Burlington County overnight Tuesday, one of the highest measured rainfall totals in the state.

Mercer County - Not to be outdone, Mercer County recorded nearly 8 inches of rainfall by Wednesday morning.

Camden County - Drenching downpours soaked Camden County in more than 4 inches of rain.

Cape May County - Cape May County was battered by overnight rainstorms, gaining above 3 inches of rainfall.

Delaware

New Castle County - While Delaware was mostly spared from the drenching downpours on Tuesday night, parts of New Castle County saw above 2 inches of rainfall.