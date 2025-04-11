Rats seen scurrying in Philly neighborhood have residents beyond frustrated: 'It's gross!'

The Brief A Northwest Philadelphia neighborhood has gone to the rats. Disturbing video has been shared by a Roxborough resident showing rats scurrying through the neighborhood. Residents are understandably frustrated.



We’ve seen stories of those pesky rodents roaming city streets before, but the rats in Roxborough are pretty bad and neighbors are beyond frustrated.

What they're saying:

"People are fed up. People are mad! It’s gross!" Cara Van Fossen exclaimed. "We all have children. We have pets and it’s not safe!"

Resident Joan Leslie added, "It’s scary! It’s very scary because it seems like they’re growing more and more and they’re not little."

The neighbors on Martin Street say they can’t take any more of the rowdy rats overtaking their neighborhood.

"Oh, I’ve stepped over about a handful of dead rats on any given day," Denise Chierchio stated. "Disgust. Screaming. Jumping 10 feet in the air."

"I’ve been here 65 years and never ever saw a rat until now," Leslie said.

Rats seen in video:

Van Fossen took video Thursday night by the dumpster behind a strip mall. No one knows whether the trash is causing the rat problem, but they’re getting into people’s homes and neighbors don’t even want to go outside.

Van Fossen said, "I’m not gonna go in my yard if I know that they’re out there or out front!"

City response:

In a statement, a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Health Department said:

"The Philadelphia Health Department responded to complaints about the site earlier in the year and were not notified of any need for additional follow-up. Then we were notified the problem returned late this week and are sending out staff to respond to the complaint. Our staff will continue to monitor this site until the situation is resolved."

Big picture view:

"I’m afraid they’re gonna get in my house and I could be sleeping," Leslie said.

Neighbors say things have gotten worse so when they saw the Health Department’s response, they were cautiously optimistic that things could get better.