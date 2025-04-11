South Jersey man faces long recovery after random stabbing leaves him paralyzed

The Brief A South Jersey man is taking his journey to recovery one day at a time. The man has finally returned home months after being stabbed.



A South Jersey man is home months after he was stabbed while out with friends at a Camden County bar.

He has endured weeks of rehabilitation, but he’s not doing it alone.

What we know:

Fran Hagarty and his fiancé, Emily, are two of many friends, family members, and even strangers who are supporting Dan Walker and his wife, Brenna.

"We’re not looking backwards. We’re looking forwards," says Hagarty.

He and his wife were with Dan Walker and his wife the February evening when he was stabbed during what police called an "unprovoked" attack. It happened within minutes of arriving at Raccoon Taproom in Collingswood, New Jersey for what they expected to be a low-key Saturday night out.

Police later arrested 27-year-old Tahaa Elmogahzy, of Collingswood, and charged him with first-degree attempted murder and other offenses.

Related article

What they're saying:

Walker spent several days in the hospital followed by weeks of inpatient rehabilitation. The 30-year-old mechanical engineer who, friends say, had been training for a Strong Man competition is now paralyzed from the chest down.

Hagarty explained, "It was as random as random could be. There was no interaction, no perceived slight, anything like that. Shakes you a little bit."

He went on to say they’re less focused on, "…how it happened, why it happened, who did what, and just focused on what’s next."

Friends, family helping:

Walker’s friends and family have put together a fundraising campaign through the nonprofit called Help, Hope, Live. Donations are tax deductible and can only be used for verified medical and related expenses. In Dan’s case, the money will go toward things like a mobility accessible car and home modifications, as well as, rehab equipment, etc.

So far, they’ve raised more than $50,000. While Dan continues to make progress, he will face lifelong challenges that can be costly.

Big picture view:

Hagarty says Dan is inspiring, "Dan is so determined and his attitude is so positive. Such a strong outlook. He’s gonna do everything in his power - financial restraints shouldn’t be what inhibits his recovery."

Dan’s friends say he’s already talking about how excited he is to return to work. His spirits are high and he continues to make positive progress.

What you can do:

Anyone wishing to help Dan in his recovery can get more information at the Help Hope Live website, here.