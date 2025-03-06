Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia weather: Here's when temperatures could reach the 70s in our area

Published  March 6, 2025 10:36am EST
Weather
A blustery and cooler Thursday ahead after a night of storms.

PHILADELPHIA - For those who are tired of the chill of winter, you're in luck!

Forecasters are reporting a sunny warm-up starting Monday just as clocks jump ahead to give us another hour of daylight.

With two weeks to go until the official start of spring, temperatures for the first half of next week will feel more like May.

What we know:

After a blustery and dry late winter weekend, temperatures will reach the 60s on Monday with a mix of sun and clouds.

Forecasters expect temperatures to approach the 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday with plenty of sunshine on each day.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says the last time the Philadelphia-area enjoyed temperatures in the 70s was back on Nov. 8th.

This year's first 70 degree day is expected to come slightly earlier than in 2024, when temps hit 73 degrees on Mar. 13.

What's next:

