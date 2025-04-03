Philadelphia weather: Pockets of strong storms expected in Philadelphia overnight

The Brief A small cluster of moderate-to-strong storms will role across Philadelphia on Thursday night. While the storms aren't expected to be severe, there will be bouts of heavy rain and gusty winds. Gloomy conditions will continue on Friday and during the weekend, with temps in the 60s.



Forecasters are bracing for a patch of small, but mighty, storms that could bring bouts of heavy rain and damaging winds to our area overnight.

The nasty weather is expected to arrive in Philadelphia around 5 p.m., with the heaviest downpours stretching from Philadelphia to Delaware.

Those storms will quickly sweep through interior parts of New Jersey before another round of storms brushes by the same areas around midnight.

What we know:

The National Weather Service says the brunt of the storm will happen between 7 p.m. and midnight in most areas, with on-and-off rain showers and gusty wind.

Forecasters expect the patchy storms that could turn severe to move in from the west, impacting Philadelphia and its suburbs in the early evening with heavy rain.

That storm will be followed by another cluster of storms that will skew more south, targeting areas outside Philadelphia and parts of South Jersey.

The Weather Service says that while the risk of severe storms is low, there could still be some rumbles of thunder and strong wind gusts at times.

Spotty storms will continue on Friday morning with a large system slated to roll over Philadelphia and through parts of New Jersey around 7 a.m.

What's next:

Temperatures on Thursday are expected to peak near 80 degrees in Philadelphia, but those warmer temperatures won't last.

Conditions will stay gloomy on Friday and temperatures will hang around the low-to-mid 60s in Philadelphia and surrounding areas.

A similar weather day is ahead for Saturday with another round of morning showers expected.