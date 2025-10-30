Philadelphia weather: Rainy Thursday will clear up in time for windy Halloween

The Brief Rain showers will drench the Philadelphia-area on Thursday, but forecasters expect the rain to wrap up before Halloween. Halloween will be sunny and windy with temperatures in the 50s across the Philadelphia area. A near-perfect Fall weekend is ahead on Saturday and Sunday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 60s.



Forecasters say soaking showers and gusting winds on Thursday will clear up in time for Halloween fun.

What we know:

Showers, which may be heavy at times, will move across the Philadelphia area throughout the day on Thursday.

Forecasters expect the storm to produce wind gusts up to 50 MPH in some places, including coastal areas where there is also a minor flood risk.

Between 1.5"-2" of rain is expected to fall in Philadelphia and surrounding suburbs to the west of the city and along the I-95 corridor.

The tail end of the storm is expected to move past the Philadelphia area around 8 p.m., but residual overnight pop-up showers are possible.

Halloween forecast

The good news is that no other rainstorms will immediately follow Thursday's rain, meaning dry conditions for trick-or-treating on Friday.

The howling wind gusts, however, will continue on Halloween with cooler temperatures in the 50s to make it feel even chillier.

What's next:

The first weekend of November will feature consecutive days of near-perfect Fall weather.

Saturday and Sunday are expected to be sunny, with highs in the 60s.